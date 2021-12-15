A child's toy car sits near damaged cars and homes Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Bowling Green, Ky. When a tornado touched down in Bowling Green in the middle of the night, its violence was centered on a friendly subdivision, where everyone waved at each other and giggling children spent afternoons tooling around on their bicycles on the sidewalks. Fourteen people died in a few blocks, 11 of them on a single street. Entire families were lost, between them seven children, two of them infants. (AP Photo/James Kenney)