RICHMOND, Ky. — Mark Scenters looked at the faces of those gathered near the 50-yard line of the Madison Central football field on Thursday afternoon.
Most of them had all been there before, together.
"We were all pretty much in this same spot right here about a year and a half ago," the Central football coach said.
The Indians beat Conner, 28-27, on Nov. 16, 2018 to claim the first region title in school history.
"We were celebrating one of the highest points of Madison Central football," Scenters said.
Many of those same faces returned to that same place - 573 days later - but not to celebrate.
They were there to remember, reflect and mourn.
"Now, we find ourselves here in the same spot because of one of the saddest moments not just for Madison Central football, but for our school family," Scenters said.
One day after Emanuel "Manny" Prewitt, a rising senior on the Central football team, disappeared while swimming with a group of friends on Lake Harrington in Boyle County, a group of about 100 students once again converged on the middle of that artificial turf field.
They sat mostly in silence until they were addressed by Madison Central principal Brandon Fritz, who was unable to hold back his emotions. His voice cracked as he spoke and tears ran down his face.
"We have been challenged to love more than we have ever been challenged," Fritz told the crowd. "Now is the time. We have to love on each other. We've got to love on our families. We've got to love on Manny's family like they've never been loved on before. They've got to know that we behind them."
Fritz, Scenters and other school officials had been in Danville on Wednesday as local officials had tried to locate Prewitt. The effort was called off late in the day because of darkness.
The search began again early on Thursday morning.
Prewitt's body had still not been located by the time the students converged on the football field to honor the football player.
"The natural thing for us to do as people is to ask why," Scenters told the crowd. "There is absolutely no why in this. This is absolutely no answer as to why. If you spend your time worrying about why, you take your focus off where it needs to be. The focus needs to be on what a fantastic young man that Manny was."
Prewitt played in all 11 games last season for the Indians last season. The defensive back had 28 tackles, which was tied for 10th on the team.
The senior certainly would have been asked to step up into an even bigger leadership role for the Central defense next season.
He won't get that chance.
"This is as real a message as you will ever receive in your life," Scenters said. "The next day, the next hour, the next minute, the next second - none of that is promised. It is not guaranteed."
That powerful message was echoed by Rob Taylor, the pastor of Tates Creek Baptist Church.
After Fritz and Scenters spoke to the crowd, everyone held hands and walked to the 11-yard line.
Prewitt wore the No. 11.
The students, coaches, administrator and parents in the crowd spread out from sideline to sideline and shared a moment of prayer.
"Each and every one of us was given a gift by God that you didn't even realize. We were given one more day," Taylor said.
Led by Taylor, they honored the fallen 17-year-old by raising their voices together with a simple, powerful message.
"One more day. One more day for Manny," Taylor said with the crowd.
