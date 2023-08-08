The University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service is surveying Kentuckians to get ideas for new programs, according to a UK news release.
“In addition to this survey, county extension agents will actively seek feedback through informal listening sessions, fostering close relationships with local communities,” said Laura Stephenson, UK associate vice president for land-grant engagement and associate dean and extension director for the Martin-Gatton College of Agriculture, Food and Environment.
Programming areas in Cooperative Extension include agriculture and natural resources, family and consumer sciences and 4-H youth development. In addition, horticulture and fine arts programming are also offered in some counties.
A similar survey in 2018 received 38,000 responses and led to the creation of a number of programs, says the release, including 4-H mindfulness and a garden toolkit.
To participate in the 10-minute community needs assessment survey, visit http://go.uky.edu/serveKY.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.