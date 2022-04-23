Somernites Cruise got off to a roaring start this weekend with the first show of their 22nd season.
By 2 p.m., some 600 vehicles had rolled into downtown Somerset for Saturday's Show and Shine event — well off the record high but miles ahead of last year's rain-soaked opener which saw only 75 vehicles turn out before the day was cut short.
"After some of the miserable Aprils that we've had, this couldn't be better," Somernites Cruise Executive Director Keith Floyd said of the weather, which included lots of sunshine and a high of around 85 degrees.
April's Cruise has been devoted to "orphans" — cars made by manufacturers that are no longer in existence like Pontiac, Oldsmobile, Plymouth.
With several makes well represented, the orphans appear to have found a home with Somernites — just as one couple new to the area have.
Val and Miles Reu moved to Monticello last December from California and were attending their very first Somernites Cruise with their 1967 Mercury Cougar.
"We fell in love with this area," Val said of the couple's house search throughout Kentucky and Tennessee. Of Somernites, she added, "We love it; it's well done. I love how they're not charging anybody, which is really nice. Where we're from, [car shows are] always very expensive."
But Miles is quick to now the Cougar isn't really a show car. Rather, the couple bought it just to enjoy and settled on the Mercury because it was something Miles liked as a child.
"It's pretty standard," he said. "There's no real modifications. We did paint it [blue]. The original color was called Fawn…kind of a creamy color. Other than that, not much but tires and wheels we put on it."
"We wanted to keep it mostly original," Val added.
Though the last Mercury Cougar rolled off the assembly line 20 years ago and all Mercury models stopped production in 2011, the Reus were in attendance Saturday because it was the first Somernites show of the season.
"I didn't even know what an orphan was until we got here," Miles laughed.
The day featured plenty of other options with the KY Hillbilly Jeep Krew hosting several of the popular brand on Fountain Square and the show also offered up a vintage tractor display in front of Pulaski County Courthouse.
"It's a good mix for opening day," Floyd said.
