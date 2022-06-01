FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A bridge over the Western Kentucky Parkway is being replaced, which will lead to some traffic changes, officials said.
The Kentucky 222 bridge will close Wednesday as a project begins to replace it, a statement from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said. Traffic will be rerouted with a marked detour until the new bridge opens, officials said.
The Western Kentucky Parkway also will close during the first few nights of the project so the current bridge can be demolished. Officials expect the roadway to be closed between Exits 124 and 133 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. from June 1-3. A marked detour will be in place.
The new Kentucky 222 bridge is expected to open by Aug. 1, officials said.
