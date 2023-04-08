Every generation seems to reach a point where they wring their hands, thinking the world is going crazy. When you really look back through history, though, it seems that the world has been going crazy in one way or another for a very long time! I’m not sure whether that should be a comfort or whether it should worry us.
We may not have had social media in 1993, but we did find ourselves glued to newspaper pages and TV screens often, then gathering around during coffee breaks or in grocery store aisles to commiserate over current events. Many of us thought the world had gone crazy then. In April of 1993, we were debating the caught-on-camera police beating of a black man named Rodney King (yes, there were those who thought it was justifiable,) and we were speechless over the horrific ending to a standoff in a little-known place called Waco, Texas. And while we knew nothing of COVID at the time, we were very worried about the spread of AIDS.
On the local front, a group of people in the Lake Cumberland area developed some lofty goals for the future of the area, making predictions for the year 2020, which, at the time, seemed light years away. I am beginning this edition of Pulaski’s Past with a large portion of that article, as I think you’ll find it interesting to see how many of those predictions came to be – or didn’t.
Here’s what was newsworthy in Pulaski County – and across the nation — this week 30 years ago, from the pages of the April 8-14, 1993, Commonwealth Journal.
Future Plan Calls for Lodge, Industrial Expansion
The construction of I-66 through the Lake Cumberland area, development of a lodge at General Burnside Island State Park and expanded industrial development for Pulaski County were among the items contained in a comprehensive economic development proposal. A draft copy of the 355-page report is considered to be a blueprint for economic development and growth in the 10-county Lake Cumberland area during the next 30 years. The document was prepared by the Lake Cumberland Area Development Office in Russell Springs. One of the top priorities in the plan is the construction of I-66 through this region. The report says the interstate is a “once in a lifetime opportunity” to move the area from a peripheral to a core status. The plan also calls for the construction of lodges at Green River Lake, Dale Hollow State Park, General Burnside Island State Park and the Bear Creek portion of the Big South Fork. “When a system of lodges is in place on Lake Cumberland, a paddlewheel excursion line could be established with numerous interconnections between Wolf Creek Dam and the headwaters of Lake Cumberland, interconnecting points such as Burnside Island, Jamestown Dock, Lake Cumberland State Park and others,” the report said.
The report projects a 30 percent growth in tourism for the Lake Cumberland region by the year 2020. Lake attractions could be tied into stopovers at Conley Bottom Dock and the Mill Springs Battlefield site at Nancy in western Pulaski County via a tourist shuttle system, the plan suggested. However, for the area to grow, Pulaski must expand its industrial base. “Clearly, Pulaski County doesn’t have enough industry,” the report said. “Clearly, much of Pulaski County’s economic health and continuing attractiveness is due to the fact that its strong tertiary sector is feeding from the industrial gains of nearby counties and from economic benefit of tourism.” The report warns of possible stagnation “unless the county and/or its extra county service areas continue to attract new manufacturing jobs.” In addition, the document includes the need for a new four-year public institution and a technology center to keep students and workers abreast of changes.
Forced Landing
A single-engine airplane enroute from St. Louis to Lexington ran out of fuel yesterday afternoon and made a forced landing in a field owned by Everett Brock across from Parkers Mill Baptist Church. The pilot, Debra M. Solidum, 20, of Chillicothe, Mo., was not injured, according to officials at the scene. According to Sheriff Sam Catron, Solidum departed St. Louis airport at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, flying a 1983 Cessna 152. Out of fuel, she had to make an emergency landing, coming down in a wheat field south of Parkers Mill Road. The emergency landing was reported at 3:57 p.m. Saturday.
Former Police Chief Jones Dies
Vertrees B. Jones, a former Somerset police chief, died yesterday at Lake Cumberland Regional Medical Center. He was 51. Despite suffering from cancer for six years, Jones continued to work after stepping down as police chief as an instructor with the Criminal Justice Department at Eastern Kentucky University. Jones joined the Somerset Police Department in April 1970 and was elevated to chief Oct. 9, 1978, succeeding James G. Hines. Jones resigned as police chief April 13, 1987.
SPD Drug Sting Nets Arrests
Nearly 30 people were arrested yesterday by the Somerset Police Department in the force’s third drug sting in less than three years. The city’s Drug Enforcement Unit, under the direction of Sgt. Ron Swartz, obtained sealed grand jury indictments March 24 naming 39 people in connection with a variety of felony drug trafficking charges, Chief David Gilbert said. Another six people were named in district court warrants on misdemeanor drug charges. The roundup, dubbed Operation Spring Cleanup by the SPD, follows a five-month investigation that began after the city’s roundup on Halloween last year. Of the 45 people targeted, Gilbert said nine are charged with 17 cocaine trafficking offenses; one is charged with three counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, known on the street as “crank;” and two with trafficking in LSD. All are felony offenses. The majority of the people arrested are charged with felony trafficking in marijuana offenses. The other nine people targeted face charges of trafficking in felony prescription drugs, Gilbert said.
Water Patrol Moves Base to Lee’s Ford
Starting this boating season the Kentucky Water Patrol will not have an officer stationed at Burnside Marina, according to Water Patrol Captain Roger Pike. The decision, he said, was made a couple weeks ago with officer safety, overall operation maintenance and cost listed as reasons. Currently there are six officers stationed on Lake Cumberland; seven when Pike is called. He said there won’t be a net loss of men on the lake, just a rearrangement. There will be a two-man crew on each end of the lake and two one-man crews at Alligator #1 and Conley Bottom. The two-man crew in Pulaski County — consisting of officers Barry Shoemaker and Rick Muse — will be stationed at Lee’s Ford Marina.
Barnesburg Water May be Shut Off
The Barnesburg Water Association may have their supply shut off as soon as noon Thursday if they do not come up with the approximately $10,000 the city of Somerset says the district owes them. The Somerset City Council last night approved a motion to send a certified letter to the association to notify them of the city’s intent. When told of the city’s most recent plans, Barnesburg Water Association Chairman Joe Ball said, “We’ve tried to communicate through our attorney.”
Signs to be Added
Several traffic problems were discussed at last night’s Somerset City Council meeting. The city will ask the state for a traffic light at the intersection of Swain and Main streets and for “No U-turn” and “Right Turn Only” signs to be placed near a dangerous section of U.S. 27 near Southern Tire Distributors, Inc. and Western Steer.
Easter Drivers will Pay More
Motorists traveling during the Easter holiday weekend will find that gasoline prices have increased. In the Somerset area, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline is slightly above $1.02 per gallon at self-serve pumps. This is up from just below $1 a gallon a few weeks ago. Statewide, the average is $1.002 a gallon and nationally the average is $1.11, about four cents higher than Easter 1992.
Basket is a Bargain
Food prices in Somerset were fifth lowest among 15 cities checked in the latest Kentucky Farm Bureau’s marketbasket survey. A basket of 40 selected items costs $68.66 at local stores, 95 cents below the state average. Statewide, retail food prices rose 0.7 percent during the first two months of 1993, but remained a full percentage point below their year-ago level, the Farm Bureau survey indicated.
Area Employment Picture Improves
Pulaski County’s unemployment rate fell slightly in February from 8.7 percent the previous month to 7.4 percent during the last reporting period, according to a labor market report by the state Cabinet for Human Resources. Pulaski had the fifth lowest unemployment rate of the Lake Cumberland area counties and was substantially lower than the rate recorded last year.
Gym Project May be Done by January
The Science Hill school system could have a new gymnasium, plus two additional classrooms, as soon as Jan. 1, 1994, according to a rough estimate from school board architect David Samokar during last night’s meeting. The projected figure for the entire project runs about $945,000. Science Hill Independent School System will put up about $300,000 up front. The remaining $645,000 will be bonded. Instead of paying back the bonds through 2011, the board learned they can pay through 2018. Payments by the school will increase $30,000-$40,000 through 2011 to pay the interest for the new project. Starting in 2012, when the new school will be paid for, the board will begin paying on the principle for the gym and classrooms; that will increase the annual figure from $90,000 to $100,000 until they’re completely paid off in 2018.
Garden Club Salutes Fisher
Jim Fisher, department superintendent of the Somerset Sanitation Department, is the first recipient of the Somerset Garden Club’s Commercial Landscape and Environmental Award. The club created the annual award in order to salute businesses in the Somerset area that beautify and protect the environment. In making the presentation, club members commended Fisher on the “wonderful job he has done, and keeps improving on, in recycling and reducing the amount of garbage that goes to our landfills.” Members will continue to be on the lookout for businesses’ floral and landscaping projects during the coming year. The winner will be announced in September.
State News:
Parents in Kentucky last year bestowed baby names from A to Z. Aakash to Zsantinia, to be exact. But the Cabinet for Human Resources’ annual report of first names for newborns was topped by a pair of perennials — Joshua for boys, sixth year in a row; Ashley for girls, sixth time in eight years. The ten most popular girl names in 1992 were the same as in 1991 — Ashley, Brittany, Jessica, Kayla, Sarah, Emily, Samantha, Amanda, Megan and Amber. The top ten for boys were Joshua, James, Christopher, Michael, Matthew, Brandon, Cody, Jacob, William and Tyler.
National News:
-A defense attorney blamed Rodney King for last year’s riots and commended the policemen who beat him. The prosecution charged that the officers meted out street justice because King was “disrespectful.”
-The Food and Drug Administration is being urged to put tough new restrictions on MSG by consumers who say the flavor enhancer is a potential killer.
-Three new studies support AIDS experts’ belief that the chances of contracting the virus from a doctor or dentist are extremely remote. The studies, involving two AIDS-infected surgeons and a dentist, found no evidence that any of the 2,500 patients tested had caught the virus from them.
-The federal government, stepping up its fight against sexually transmitted diseases, will require that birth control pills, condoms and other contraceptives spell out on packages how far they go to protect against disease.
-President Clinton is fleshing out the details of his economic program, proposing a $1.5 trillion budget that makes deep cuts in defense and raises taxes on energy, the wealthy and corporations.
-Battered by the Blizzard of ‘93, retail sales plunged 1 percent in March, the second consecutive decline and the worst in more than two years, the government said today. All but one category of retailing — drug stores — reported a drop, bringing the seasonally adjusted level of sales to $166.9 billion, the Commerce Department said.
-U.S. students are getting better at math, but four out of 10 still cannot handle basic math at their grade levels, said a federal report released today.
Meetings and Events:
-The Downtown Somerset Development Corporation will hold its first Somerfest ‘93 Committee meeting Monday, April 12, at 2 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Community Room of the Economic Development Building, 209 E. Mt. Vernon Street. Anyone interested in being involved in the Somerfest ‘93 Committee is encouraged to attend Monday’s meeting. For more information, contact Melissa Gibson.
-Lake Cumberland Shrine Club is sponsoring the Shrine Circus Sunday, April 18, with a 2:30 p.m. performance in the Pulaski County High School gymnasium. Advanced tickets are available and may be purchased from club president Elwood McKinney at Pulaski Funeral Home or Shriner Gene Epperson at Epperson Electric. Advanced tickets are $6 for adults and $3 for children.
News from Local Businesses:
-Farmers Market, which offers for sale locally grown fresh fruits, vegetables and other foodstuff, will be returning to Somerset the second Saturday in June. This year’s season is scheduled to open June 12 in the First Methodist Church parking lot in downtown Somerset, according to president Noah Poynter. Poynter says he is looking forward to a great growing season with plenty of fresh produce to sell. The makeshift market is slated to open at 7:30 on Saturday mornings, and produce is sold on a first come, first serve basis. If you miss the opportunity to buy produce at the market on Saturday, shoppers have a second chance to load up on fruits and vegetables the following Wednesday in the downtown Food Fair parking lot. The second weekly sale also begins at 7:30 a.m. To be a member of Farmers Market, a grower must be a resident of Pulaski County. Prospective members must also pay a $50 membership fee, which covers participation in the market from June through October.
-The Lake Cumberland Speedway will open the 1993 season under new management when the campaign starts in May. An agreement has been reached between track owner Roy Landrum and a group of area businessmen on a five-year deal. “My main concern was to have local people involved with the Lake Cumberland Speedway who really care about the community and the racing teams,” Landrum said. The new group, Southern Entertainment, includes Bruce Wilson, chairman of the board of Wilson Manufacturing, Nancy; his brother, David, president of the firm; Lenny Hatterman, plant manager; and Larry Calton, national sales manager. A full-time general manager is expected to be announced for the speedway within a week. “We don’t know a lot about racing yet, but we do know how to promote,” Bruce Wilson said, “and we plan to make the Lake Cumberland Speedway a great place for summer entertainment for the entire family, not only for racing, but for other events too.”
-It’s looking as if Somerset will not be without a Sears after all, although the former local operator, Rick Halloran, said Friday he had heard nothing official. According to an April 8 press release from the Sears Merchandise Group of Hoffmans Estates, Illinois, there are plans to convert about 350 former catalog stores to new, small retail stores that will be operated by independent dealers. Ten of those, including Somerset, were listed for Kentucky. These stores will have 3,000 to 5,000 square feet of selling space, with the dealers operating on a commission for merchandise sold. “They haven’t told me anything,” Halloran said Friday. Currently, he is removing merchandise from the store.
-An Indiana family-owned business has purchased the vacant Cumberland Industries building on East KY 80 and plans to expand its woodworking operation in the Lake Cumberland area. Koetter Woodworking Inc., which produces a full line of house trim and cabinet parts, operates two plants in Indiana and is known as one of the nation’s top producers in the woodworking industry. The company will initially hire 10 employees for the Somerset plant. However, the 69,000 square-foot facility does allow for future expansion and more positions may be added if market trends continue to create demand for wood products. The business recently purchased the production line equipment formerly used by Cumberland Wood and Chair, which closed its doors in February.
-Officials of Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance Companies have announced the appointment of Don Hurt Jr. as an agent in the Pulaski County Farm Bureau Insurance Agency. Hurt is a graduate of Somerset High School and Eastern Kentucky University with a degree in insurance. In his new position, Hurt will be calling on residents of Pulaski County to offer a wide variety of insurance coverage through the Farm Bureau Insurance Companies. He will be working with the current staff in the Pulaski County office at 313 East Mt. Vernon Street in Somerset.
Guest Editorial:
“I am writing in response to some candidates running for magistrate in the 2nd District. Recently, I traveled up U.S. 27 through Science Hill, out 635 and back down KY 1247. I noticed that some of the candidates had placed yard signs on road rights of way to the point of creating an eyesore and safety hazard by blocking the view of some intersections. I believe that if a property owner supports a candidate, they have every right and should place signs on their property. However, I don’t believe that any candidate should have the right to clutter up the community by placing signs on any road rights of way. I wonder who is going to clean up the mess after the election is over. In closing, I would like to challenge the Kentucky Department of Highways and the local law enforcement agency to remove all signs from public roadways and inform candidates that they are in violation of Kentucky state law. To the candidates, if you can’t find enough support to place your signs in yards, maybe you should consider your chances of winning the election.” — Sigmond Baker, Somerset
Community News:
-Hogue — Mike Hendricks, son of Mrs. Vickie Hendricks and grandson of Mrs. Betty Disney, spent a weekend with his family. He is stationed in Florida with the U.S. Navy. Mr. and Mrs. Millard Spaw visited their daughters, Mrs. Rhonda Clements and Mrs. Doretta Holden, in Cincinnati April 3. Their granddaughter, Annie Clements, returned home with them to spend her spring break. En route to Cincinnati, Mr. and Mrs. Spaw visited his mother, Mrs. Gertie Spaw, in Lexington. Mrs. and Mrs. Jim Workman of Ohio recently visited Mrs. Lou Dick and Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Hendricks. Mrs. Alberta Taylor visited her mother, Mrs. Rhoda Jasper, last Sunday. Mrs. and Mrs. Johnny Clements and Pam visited their niece, Annie Clements, and Mr. and Mrs. Millard Spaw Sunday afternoon. Mr. and Mrs. Dee Taylor recently visited Mr. and Mrs. John Taylor at Bethelridge.
-West Science Hill — Mr. and Mrs. Gene Godsey visited the family of Mrs. Melvina Keith, who died Monday, March 22, at her home. Mr. and Mrs. Godsey also visited Mr. and Mrs. Hoy Smith Jr., Mr. and Mrs. Jim Smith, Mrs. Kellie Vanhook, Heather, Kendra and Mallory. Mrs. Blanche Keith and her sister, Mrs. Alma Blevins, were involved in an automobile accident March 24. Mrs. Keith was admitted to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital with a broken leg and various cuts and bruises. Mrs. Blevins was not treated. Mrs. Tammy Keith spent Friday with Mrs. Keith. Rev. John Waters and Ms. Eubanks also visited her. Mrs. and Mrs. Jerry Lee and Sue Spears and Ashley visited his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Delbert Spears, March 26-28. Gerald Spears also visited his parents Friday. Eric and Josh Roberts visited their grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Roberts, Monday.
Obituaries:
-Lowell Wallace, Warren Avenue, Somerset, died Thursday, April 8, 1993, at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, following a long illness. He was 60. Born in Sloans Valley Sept. 17, 1932, he was a son of the late Ed and Ruth Haynes Wallace. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War; retired employee of GTE; church clerk and superintendent of Tateville Baptist Church where he was a member. Survivors include his wife, Joyce Helton Wallace, whom he married Feb. 9, 1957, in Nancy; a son, Kevin Wallace, Berea; and a brother, Waide Wallace, Tateville. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Tateville Baptist Church with the Revs. Paul Godby and Michael Denney officiating. Burial will be in Sloans Valley Cemetery.
-Gladys Wild Wesley, Camelot Way, Somerset, died suddenly Tuesday, April 13, 1993, at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. She was 79. Born in Big Pine, N.C., Jan. 1, 1914, she was a daughter of the late Homer and Anna Lee Edwards Wild. She was very active in studying Kentucky Methodist history and establishing history and archives. She placed special medallions on gravestones of every Methodist minister who served in the conference. She and her husband, the Rev. Ralph Wesley, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary March 21. They pastored many congregations in the Kentucky Conference of the United Methodist Church for 47 years. Survivors, besides her husband, include a daughter, Elizabeth Shan (and Barry) Bacon, Middlesboro; a brother, Leo (and Libby) Wild, Nicholasville; a sister, Noylee (and Walter) Singleton, Somerset; a daughter-in-law, Genevieve Wesley, Somerset; a son-in-law, Dr. Patrick L. Jasper, Somerset; eight grandchildren, Anne Margaret Wesley, Bill Rue Wesley, Richard Bacon, Winston Bacon, Barry Wesley Bacon, Kevin C. Bacon, Jennifer Jasper Joplin, and Rick Jasper; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, the Rev. J. Rue Wesley; a daughter, Margaret Wesley Jasper; and a grandson, Ralph Winston Wesley. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday at First United Methodist Church with the Revs. Jackson Brewer, Thomas Adams and William Ray Jennings officiating. Burial will be in Somerset Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to First United Methodist Church, Somerset.
Engagements, Weddings and Anniversaries:
-Mr. and Mrs. Odell Merrick, Somerset, announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Deborah Lee, to Jeffrey Dale Eades. He is the son of Mrs. Juanita Watters, Somerset, and the late Elwood Eades. She is a graduate of Pulaski County High School and the University of Kentucky. She is employed at Somerset Wood Products. He is a graduate of Pulaski County High School. He is employed by Hartco Flooring and is a member of the 100th division of the U.S. Army Reserves. They will wed at half past 1 o’clock in the afternoon Saturday, May 15, at Oak Hill Baptist Church. A reception will be held at Holiday Inn following the ceremony. All friends and relatives are invited.
-Angela Jean Bennett and Ronald Terry Barker will be united in marriage at 2 o’clock in the afternoon Saturday, April 10, at New Castle First Baptist Church. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. W. Gene Bennett, New Castle. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Terry Barker, Eubank. All friends and relatives are invited.
-Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Wheeldon celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary March 2. They were honored with a family dinner at Lakeview Restaurant, hosted by Mr. and Mrs. Homer Wheeldon. A family reception was given on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 28, at their home on Nelson Valley Road. It was hosted by their two daughters, Rebecca and Robin Wheeldon. Mrs. Wheeldon is the former Donna Wooton, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Wooton, Science Hill.
This Week in Local Sports:
-The lack of offense caught up with the Pulaski County Maroons baseball team on Saturday. Pitchers Ryan Davis, Jody Sloan and Brad Gover combined to hold potent Lexington Catholic to hold just three runs, but the Maroons could muster just one, in a 3-1 loss at PC Field.
-Yesterday in their season opener at the Briarpatch, the Somerset Briar Jumpers banged out 14 hits, drew eight bases on balls and saw 14 of the 15 batters who had an at bat reach base at least once. The result was a five-inning 20-0 strafing of a very respectable Casey County club. Senior pitching aces Patrick Carlton and Chris Honeycutt both got some work in the win. Carlton also helped himself with the bat, as he laced a grand-slam home run over the right-field fence in the second inning. Honeycutt struck out five batters and pitched two shutout innings. “Honeycutt’s velocity is up five-to-seven miles per hour this season,” SHS coach Charlie Taylor said. “I’d say he was throwing 86 or 87 miles per hour today.”
-The Pulaski County Lady Maroons’ pitching staff had trouble finding the plate in their opener against visiting North Laurel yesterday. As a result, the Lady Maroons were pounded 20-9 in the first game of a twinbill. The Lady Jaguars took the nightcap, 13-0. “We just couldn’t throw a strike,” said PC coach Gary Stringer. “Tammy Brown finally came on and pitched 3 2/3 innings of pretty good softball.” Stephanie Sears drove in four runs with a single and a double while Jennifer Snell drove in a pair of runs and Kelly Morrison and Tammy Maybrier had run-scoring hits. Morrison banged out a single, and triple and scored two runs. Jeanette Mofield also crossed the plate twice.
-The late-inning disease that plagued Somerset’s Lady Jumper softball team last season struck again in the 1993 opener yesterday. Somerset led host Casey County 7-6 in the seventh inning of their doubleheader nightcap, but the Lady Rebels struck for a pair of runs and won 8-7, completing the sweep. “It happened to us again,” said SHS coach Glenda Hamilton. “But we really played pretty well in the second game. I think we had the jitters worked out.”
-Pulaski County girls’ tennis team ripped Oneida Baptist 7-2 yesterday at Somerset Community College’s tennis courts. The Lady Maroons’ number one seed Kelly McWilliams was victorious in her match, while seniors Jennifer and Julie Watson netted single wins also. Singles players Carmela Abuton, Jaime Wallace and Christen Reynolds of the maroon and white team conquered their opponents from Oneida Baptist as well. Tiffany Finley and Meghan Reynolds came up with a double win for the Lady Maroons. The boys’ team was hit somewhat harder as they fell to the Mountaineers 0-9.
-Somerset High boys’ tennis team is back in the saddle again as the No. 1 contender for the regional championship. Or so believes the previous SHS tennis coach, Cliff Randall. Someone who isn’t new to the students or the courts, first as a tennis coach at Somerset High five years ago, and then another two years in the county schools, Randall is confident in his teams. The Somerset boys’ tennis team consists of ten players and out of those, eight are returning from the ‘92 season. Jeremy Page, Shohei Ejiri, Greg Grozdits, Dale Hille, Rob Dinkins, Matthew Knight, Josh Nichols, Jason Travis, Craig Hille and Warren Dobbs make up the squad. The numbers are there for the girls’ team as well. With a grand total of 14 members on the team, seven of them are returning from last year. Jamie Withers, Emily Travis, Julia Chaney, Holly Neikirk, Erin Ward, Mikuru Sekimori, Kristen Guernsey, Laura Haney, Gretchen Turpen, Ashley Taylor, Whitney Graham, Margareta Hjort, Alice Mandt and Sayaka Sekimori are the members of the current squad.
-Pulaski County High’s track and field teams copped first-place finishes in a four-school meet at Lincoln County yesterday. The boys won with 130 points, followed by Boyle County (44,) Somerset (41) and Lincoln County (16.) The PC girls were first with 97 1/2 points, followed by Boyle County (74 1/2,) Lincoln County (28) and Somerset (8.)
Advertisements:
-Colortyme — Tradewind Center. New manager Michael Adkins invites you to Customer Appreciation Day on April 10. There will be free food, door prizes, several 20 lb. turkeys, and also a grand prize.
-GTE — Nothing eliminates annoying callers faster than Call Block, a SmartCall Service from GTE. If you’re being called by someone you don’t want to talk to, simply hang up. Punch three buttons. And say good-bye. Your phone will no longer accept calls from that number. Order today and we’ll connect you free.
-Radio Shack — Camcorder sale! Save $200 on VHS, 8mm, or VHS-C. Your choice, $699. Tandy 486SX IBM PC Compatible computer, $1,999.
-Vote Rick Barker for Jailer — The only candidate with experience in corrections. Eight years as deputy jailer, seven years as jailer.
-Briar Bowl Lanes — Sign up now, summer bowling leagues start May 10. Men’s, ladies’, youth and couples.
-Piece Goods Shop — Grand Central Place. Your complete store for fabrics, notions and crafts. Sale, entire stock of McCall’s, Simplicity and Butterick patterns, $2.66 each.
-Paul’s Discount — Get a free Zebco cap with the purchase of any Zebco rod, reel or combo.
-Sams Insurance — Robert W. Sams, CPCU. Preserving the past; Insuring the future. Business, auto, home, life and health insurance.
-C.&H. Rauch Jewelers — Somerset Mall. Sale. 14K 18” herringbone chains, $99.97. Seven diamond cluster rings, ladies’ or men’s, $99.97.
-Morrow Furniture Center — Burnside. Five-piece dinette set, $199.90. Five-piece bedroom suit, $499.90.
-Tiffany’s Liquidators — Cumberland Square. Closing sale, everything in the store must go. We still have a good selection of ceramics, sold brass items, wicker, silk flowers, clothing, misc. items.
-Watson’s — Somerset Plaza. Springtime savings for the whole family. Knit and woven summer tops and shorts, $6.99 to $9.99. Nike and Reebok windwear, nylon jackets, pants and shorts, 25 percent off. Keds Champion Oxfords, special savings, canvas $16.99, leather, $29.99.
-Make Over Images — Open in new location, 212 Oak Hill Center. Employees Carol Morgan, Lisa Vanhook and Myra Eaton, formerly with Fantastic Sam’s, and Randall Hicks and Rhonda Wesley of Make Over Images, welcome customers to their new location.
In the Classifieds:
-Now hiring — Restaurant workers. Day shift, no Sundays. Apply at Holsomback’s Lunchroom.
-Now hiring — Britthaven of Somerset. Now accepting applications for nurse aides who have completed the state approved qualified nurse aide training program through the Kentucky Dept. of Education. You can earn $4.50 to $4.95 per hour, plus shift differentials for our 3-11 and 11-7 p.m. shifts.
-Now hiring — Students, newspaper carrier needed now for delivery in Somerside Acres Subdivision. Approximately 40-45 customers daily and Sunday (no Saturdays.) We’re looking for a boy or girl who will be dependable and will try to get new customers. Average per month is $75. Apply in person at Commonwealth Journal circulation department.
-For Sale — Big country kitchen graces this nice two story home in Maplewood. Five bedrooms, three baths, with a Colonial touch. $129,900.
-For sale — Huge custom home in woods on paved dead-end street with swimming pool, full court basketball, two attached garages, 20 minutes from Somerset in Monticello. Priced to sell fast. $140,000.
-For Sale — 1988 Voyager SE, good condition, $3,500.
-For sale — 15-foot bass boat, 35 hp Johnson with extras. $2,000.
Showing This Week at 27 Twin Drive-In and Showplace Cinemas:
Home Alone 2, Lost in New York — Toys — A Few Good Men — Nowhere to Run — The Sandlot — Cop and a Half — Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles — The Adventures of Huck Finn
A Word from Your Humble Reporter, Bill Mardis:
Friends, your humble reporter has done make hit thru ‘nother winter an’ I’m tickled pink that sprang is finally c’here. I want y’all to know that that ketch in my git-along that’s causin’ me to limp is a awful sore corn on my big toe. Friends, I tries not to say no more dirty words that I kin git by with. But I’ve been know’d to holler SHUCKS real loud when sumebody steps on my corn.
Recipe of the Week:
Vegetable Burritos
4 1/2 cups fresh mushrooms
1 cup chopped onion
1 cup chopped green pepper
2 cloves garlic, chopped
1 15-oz. can kidney beans
2 tablespoons chopped ripe olives
1/4 teaspoon pepper
8 8-inch flour tortillas
1/2 cup non-fat sour cream alternative
1 cup chunky salsa
1/2 cup reduced-fat Cheddar cheese, shredded
Vegetable cooking spray
Spray large non-stick skillet with cooking spray and cook first four ingredients over medium heat until tender. Remove from heat and add drained kidney beans, olives and pepper. Spoon one-half cup bean mixture down center of each tortilla. Top with 1 tablespoon each sour cream alternative, salsa and cheese; fold opposite sides over filling. Coat non-stick skillet with cooking spray and heat over medium-high heat. Cook tortillas 1 minute on each side or until thoroughly heated. Top with 1 tablespoon salsa. Makes 8 servings; 225 calories each.
