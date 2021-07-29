A Eubank man has been been arrested for murder and burglary.
Detective Lieutenant Bobby Jones of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office reported at 7:35 p.m. Thursday that Jesse Roberts, 34, of Eubank, has been taken into custody on an arrest warrant charging him with murder and burglary.
According to Jones, the charges stem from a July 17 report of a robbery on R.D. Floyd Road in northern Pulaski County.
Upon arrival, deputies determined that an altercation had occurred between David Naylor, 49, and Roberts.
Roberts and Ryan Davis, according to Jones, told deputies that "Naylor had attempted to rob" Roberts at gunpoint and that Roberts had struck Naylor in the head.
Naylor was already deceased "with obvious head injuries" when he was found at his home a short time later.
Det. Jones said that examination of the scene didn't match the statements which had been given so deputies began further investigation — resulting in enough probable cause for Roberts' arrest warrant.
PCSO plans to present the case to the Pulaski County Grand Jury at a later date.
The homicide is still under investigation, Det. Jones said. Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact PCSO Sergeant Cody Cundiff at the sheriff's office, 606-678-5145.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.
