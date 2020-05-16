FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2005, file photo, Phyllis George arrives at the Museum of Television and Radio "She Made It" launch party in New York. George, the former Miss America who became a female sportscasting pioneer on CBS's “The NFL Today” and served as the first lady of Kentucky, has died. She was 70. A family spokeswoman said George died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at a Lexington hospital after a long fight with a blood disorder. (AP Photo/Stephen Chernin, File)