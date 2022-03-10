LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Four people were wounded in an apparent drive-by shooting at a restaurant in Kentucky’s largest city, police said.
The victims were inside The Seafood Lady in downtown Louisville on Sunday when the shots were reported, news outlets reported, citing a statement from police. None of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening, the statement said.
It appears a car pulled up to the intersection where the restaurant is located and fired several shots, hitting four people, who were taken to area hospitals, Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said. The names and ages of the victims weren’t released.
Police were continuing to investigate. Further information wasn’t immediately released.
