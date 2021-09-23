CADIZ, Ky. (AP) — The bodies of a man and a woman he was suspected of kidnapping were found in a vehicle in central Kentucky after a brief police pursuit, authorities said.
Kentucky State Police were investigating a report Wednesday that Tammy Beechum, 53, of Dover, Tennessee, was kidnapped from the parking lot of a business in Cadiz when troopers spotted the vehicle involved, the agency said in a statement.
Troopers pursued the vehicle for a short time until it stopped on U.S. 27 near the city of Stanford. When they approached the vehicle, troopers found the bodies of Beechum and her estranged boyfriend, Thomas Hungerford, 65, of Cadiz, the statement said. They died from an apparent murder-suicide, police said.
No further information was immediately released.
