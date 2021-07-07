LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police are searching for a driver who fled a traffic stop in Kentucky and caused a fatal crash a short time later, authorities said.
One person died and three others were injured in the chain reaction crash Tuesday night that involved four other vehicles, Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Beth Ruoff told news outlets.
Officers attempted to stop a vehicle that ran a red light, but the driver fled and officers stopped their pursuit, Ruoff said. The vehicle caused a crash nearby after running another red light, she said.
One man was pronounced dead at the scene and three others were taken to the hospital, but were expected to survive, she said.
The driver who caused the crash fled on foot, police said.
