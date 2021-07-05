LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Police are investigating a double slaying in Kentucky's second-largest city.
Lexington officers responded to a report early Sunday of a possible medical emergency and found two people with gunshot wounds, police said in a statement.
Officers found Tyler M. Sandusky, 26, near a Toyota Camry and Shaquille L. Newby, 27, in the front passenger seat of the car, police said. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives were continuing to investigate and anyone with information is asked to called Lexington police.
