LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a young boy in Kentucky.
Louisville officers were called to the Highview neighborhood Thursday night and arrived to find the child suffering from a gunshot wound, police Maj. Matt Meagher told news outlets. The boy, who was under the age of 10, was pronounced dead at the scene, Meagher said.
No further details were immediately released. Police were investigating the circumstances around the shooting.
