LEBANON JUNCTION, Ky. (AP) — An officer-involved shooting that resulted in a K-9 being killed and a suspect being hit with gunfire is being investigated by Kentucky State Police, officials said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a scene in Lebanon Junction Wednesday night, news outlets reported. It wasn't clear why officers were called to the area.

Shots were fired and a K-9 was killed and a suspect was hit, Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin said in a statement. The suspect’s condition was unclear.

Kentucky State Police will lead the investigation into the shooting, officials said.

No additional details were immediately released.

