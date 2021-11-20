GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) — A shoplifter was stopped while carrying an entire jewelry display case out of a Kohl’s store in Georgetown, Kentucky, last week, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported.
The man is believed to have been involved in thefts at other stores in Lexington, Louisville and Richmond, police said.
“The estimated loss from the stores that have been hit in this chain of thefts is estimated to be in excess of $200,000,” Georgetown police said in a Facebook post.
Police said they have contacted other affected law enforcement agencies and notified them of the arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.