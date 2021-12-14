ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) — An officer checking on a suspicious vehicle fatally shot an armed man during an altercation, a Kentucky police chief said.
Elizabethtown Police Chief Jeremy Thompson said in a statement Monday that it was imperative to share some details of what happened Saturday while Kentucky State Police investigate, news outlets reported.
After asking the man to exit the vehicle, the officer had a conversation with him that led to an altercation, Thompson said.
”We know the suspect in this case was armed,” Thompson said. “We can definitely say he had three active warrants that weren’t served.”
Thompson declined to give more details about what led to the shooting, citing the state police investigation. The officer had his body camera on, and state police are reviewing it, he said.
The shooting Saturday was the second involving the Elizabethtown Police Department in less than a week.
An officer responding to a domestic violence call Dec. 7 fatally shot a man at the scene, authorities said. Kentucky State Police are also investigating that shooting.
