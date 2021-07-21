LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A 13-year-old has been charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of a 14-year-old in Lexington.
Lexington police were called to Lancelot Lane Tuesday morning and found the teen victim, who had been shot inside a home.
The 13-year-old has been charged with second-degree manslaughter, and more charges against the teen might be possible, The Lexington Herald-Leader reported.
The Fayette County coroner’s office identified the victim as Daymarcus Williams. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning in Frankfort.
