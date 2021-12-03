MCDOWELL, Ky. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a shooting involving a Kentucky State Police trooper in which a man died, officials said.
The shooting happened Thursday morning in Floyd County, Kentucky State Police said in a statement. A male subject was pronounced dead at the scene by the local coroner's office, police said.
The agency's critical incident response team responded and will investigate. No further information was immediately released. Police said additional details would be released after witnesses are interviewed and more facts are gathered.
