Denorver "Dee" Garrett is on the campus of Kentucky Christian University to air his grievances against the college and Grayson, Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Grayson, Ky. Garrett, 29, who says he was repeatedly punched by a police officer while protesting police brutality has filed a lawsuit Tuesday accusing Louisville Metro Police Officer Aaron Ambers of civil battery, unlawful imprisonment and intentionally inflicting emotional distress during an April 18 arrest. Garrett has pleaded not guilty to charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. (Matt Jones/The Daily Independent via AP)