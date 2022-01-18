JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — A virtual public meeting is planned this month to discuss recommendations to ensure the long-term safety of Panbowl Lake dam, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.
The virtual meeting will be held Jan. 27, and those who want to attend must preregister. An in-person meeting isn’t planned due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
Panbowl Lake was created when part of the North Fork of the Kentucky River was impounded during construction of Kentucky 15, officials said. The roadway serves as a dam, making an earthen embankment at each end of the old river channel.
The embankment began to slip after heavy rains caused historic flooding last March, officials said. Transportation officials and engineering consultants evaluated the embankments and Panbowl Lake.
A detailed engineering analysis of the dam is nearly complete and the meeting will go over recommended safety steps, officials said. It will be posted online for anyone unable to attend.
