A Pulaski County man was killed early Monday as a result of a single-vehicle accident.
According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to reports of an automobile accident at 7:18 am Monday, September 16.
Sergeant Cary York and Deputy Kevin Bullock arrived on the scene of the single vehicle accident located 5.7 miles south of Somerset on Ky. 769 to find a gold 2011 Cadillac STS on its top in a ravine several feet from the highway.
Preliminary investigation by Sergeant York revealed that the vehicle was northbound when it crossed the centerline and left the roadway on the southbound side of the highway.
The operator and sole occupant of the vehicle, Terry Lee Raines, 55, of 6276 Rush Branch Road was ejected from the vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.
Raines was treated at the scene by personnel from Somerset-Pulaski County EMS and transported to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. Raines succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by Deputy Coroner Gerald Collingsworth, according to the sheriff's office.
Pulaski County Coroner Clyde Strunk said cause of death is still being determined but appearances are that the death was due to the injuries suffered in the crash.
Sheriff's units were assisted at the scene by volunteers from the Haynes Knob Fire Department.
The accident remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.
