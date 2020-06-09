A few years ago, the Kentucky State Police decided to put a little more emphasis on training its riot squads.
"It's a good thing we did," said KSP Post 11 Commander Todd Dalton on Tuesday. "We didn't foresee what's been going on Louisville. But we were prepared."
Dalton, a Pulaski County native, sent his Post 11 riot squad to Louisville last week to aid in the Louisville protests that at times turned violent. KSP Post 11 is based in London.
State Troopers traveled to Louisville as support units for the Louisville Police Department.
"We sent 17 troopers up there, along with three or four other KSP riot squads to help in certain areas of Louisville, depending on the volatility," Dalton said. "Fortunately, none of our guys were injured and they didn't receive a lot of blowback from protesters.
"There were helicopters in the air and also drones to keep an eye on things," Dalton added. "Louisville PD was great to work with."
Dalton said the Post 11 riot squad trains three to four times per year with other posts around the state.
"We get together with the Harlan Post and practice movements and go over orders," Dalton said. "We've expanded our training the past few years and we have the equipment we need for this type of situation — the shields and the pads.
"It had been quite awhile since we've had any rioting in Kentucky," Dalton added. "The last one I can remember was in the 90s in McCreary County. The tent factory had a labor dispute and we got involved — I was a member of the riot squad at that time."
The protests in Louisville were in response to the deaths of George Floyd of Minneapolis and Breonna Poynter of Louisville, both at the hands of police. Both Floyd and Poynter were black.
Poynter was shot to death when officers executed a "no knock warrant."
Floyd perished when Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd's neck for over eight minutes. The horrific videos of the incident went viral and once again reignited concerns about police brutality against blacks.
"(Chauvin) was wrong," Dalton said. "We don't teach kneeling on the neck. We don't and we won't ever. It's wrong to do it.
"It's difficult being a police officer right now, because all of us are being blamed for the actions of one guy," Dalton added. "I will say this — I've been with the Kentucky State Police for 31 yards and we have never had an incident similar to what happened to George Floyd. I can't recall any incidents similar to that in neighboring counties with their agencies, either."
Dalton noted not everyone is anti-police. And he does appreciate that support.
"Most law-abiding citizens live their lives and take care of their families," Dalton said. "I see a lot of support from people who understand our function and know the vast majority of us are in this business to serve our community.
"My philosophy is simple — you treat people the way you want to be treated," Dalton said. "The color of a person's skin doesn't matter to me. If you break the law, we will likely meet — it doesn't matter what color your skin is."
With law enforcement agencies under the microscope, Dalton said he fears potential future police officers will be dissuaded from entering the profession.
"It's disheartening because these incidents have affected recruiting and will likely affect recruiting going forward," Dalton said. "There is a lot of negativity — and we want to bring bright, good young people into law enforcement. But it's tough right now."
