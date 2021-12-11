Though Kentucky was hardest hit by a storm system that tore through five states Friday night into Saturday morning, Pulaski County escaped with relatively minor damage and no reported injuries.
National Weather Service data indicates that wind gusts were near 40 mph around 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning in the Somerset area but a tornado watch lapsed without major incident and rainfall was limited to about six-tenths of an inch.
According to Pulaski County 911/Emergency Management Director Aaron Ross, the most severe damage reported occurred in the Dabney community.
Dabney Fire Chief Bridget Hines told the Commonwealth Journal that a tree had fallen through a mobile home — rendering it unlivable.
"Nobody was hurt but we've gotten [the family] assistance through Red Cross," Chief Hines said.
The most widespread issue locally appeared to be power outages, with South Kentucky RECC reporting some 3,700 residents without power throughout their multi-county service area.
Somerset-Pulaski Special Response Team Chief Doug Baker reported that a crew of nine were deployed to assist with damage assessments in Campbellsville and were on their way back Saturday evening as Somerset firefighters were awaiting possible deployment to Mayfield.
"We're still standing by for our dog team maybe to go to Mayfield," Chief Baker added. "They're still in rescue mode in Mayfield."
