92 YEARS AGO
OCT. 29, 1930
Civil War vets
The Foster brothers of West Somerset, William, 92, and S. D., 90, both veterans of the Civil War, have endorsed J. M. Robison for the U.S. Senate.
They attended the big Republican rally at the courthouse here last week.
Quarterback out
Edward Barnes, Briar Jumper quarterback, will probably be out the rest of the season. He had the tendons of one of his ankles pulled so badly in the Danville game last week there is little chance for it healing in time for him to finish the season in togs.
Gasoline gone
E. P. Buchanan, manager of the North Main Standard Oil Station, reports 20 gallons of gasoline being taken by thieves.
Rhodes scholar?
Robert Taylor, son of Mr. and Mrs. Norman I. Taylor of Burnside, is competing for a Rhodes scholarship. He is making an enviable record at Ohio Wesleyan University.
Erps got a deal
Mrs. Callie Cretsinger has sold her house and lot on Monticello Street to Mr. and Mrs. E. W. Erp for $1,000.
Making the grade
Richard Cook has the foundation laid for the new election house at Grade.
Baby grand radio
The new Philco baby grand radio with seven tube screen grid is on sale at Sheneman Electric Service on East Mt. Vernon Street for only $68.
Coal from Colo
The Oscar Dicks and G. W. Jasper of Hogue are having coal hauled from Colo.
Hot tamales coming
Last Saturday members of the Belle Bennett Missionary Society of the First Methodist Church, served hamburger and wiener sandwiches and coffee on the courthouse lawn. Next Saturday they will add hot tamales to the menu
Montana Moon
Joan Crawford in Montana Moon at the Virginia Theatre Monday and Tuesday.
Buying for holidays
Wilson Produce Company is now buying turkeys, chickens, ducks and geese for the holiday trade.
See how it’s done
From 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., next Monday and Tuesday, the people of Pulaski County will be given an opportunity of taking “a trip through the Ford plant” by means of a talking picture which will be shown under a big tent at the corner of College Street and East Mt. Vernon. An actual Ford car will be sawed in two. You don’t have to be a mechanic to appreciate this feature. Women will enjoy it too.
Ernest effort
Twin Oaks Dairy Farm promises richer, thicker cream poured from the top of your milk bottle. J. Ernest Sears, proprietor.
Ferguson High honor roll
Thelma Clark, Fenimore Gover, Etta Muse, Hazel Peters, Thurman Roberts, Alfred Calhoun, Carrol Starns, Beulah Stringer, Ella Mae Waddle.
Ferguson Elementary honor roll
Mildred Farmer, Arthur Gover, Clifford Jones, Mildred Massey, Evelyn Muse, Albert Richardson, Harold Stringer, Christine Yahnig, Claudena Gover, Ruth Haney, Ann Margaret Setser.
Fox hunters organize
The fox hunters of the county net at the home of Henry Goodin, five miles east of Somerset and organized under the name Pulaski Fox Hunters Association. More than 100 citizens joined as charter members.
Marriage licenses
Willie D. Garner, 22, Dorena, and Edith Wilson, 15, Ingle.
Luther Baston, 23, and Mabel Ruckel, 22, both of Eubank.
Woman’s Club to the rescue
Committees appointed by the Woman’s Club are canvassing the town for donations to help the families of the unemployed this winter. They are requesting a reasonable percentage of one day’s work each month for six months of all those who have regular employment.
All business houses have been visited and approve of this plan.
Cupid on vacation?
No marriage licenses have been issued in Pulaski County since Nov. 8. No one seems to know what the trouble may be.
Shopville honor roll
Walter Whitson, Wilma Bales, Hollis Herrin, Orian Price, Marie Estepp, Kathleen Raney.
Sounds good
Beginning Monday, March 10, the Virginia Theatre will show three feature all-talking pictures a week. The management has decided to give their patrons only sound pictures after that date and is booking the best films that can be obtained.
Better than Mammoth?
Some people believe the cave on farm of Clay Vest at Sloans Valley is more beautiful than Mammoth Cave.
New used car lot
The Dexheimer Motor Company has opened a used car lot on South Main next to the Kentucky Theatre.
Shooting accidental
A grand jury has decided to not indict Bud Tony in the shooting death of Beulah Hancock, 16, of Tateville. Ruling it accidental.
Curtains
The old drop curtain that has fallen creakingly on many an amateur performancce in the Somerset High auditorium, has been replaced.
Bless their soles
Ladies’ and misses’ oxfords with crepe soles $3.95 and $4.95 at The Noble Store on East Mt. Vernon.
Cow purchased
At Bobtown, Mrs. Maggie Keyes purchased a milk cow from Milford Douglass for $75.
In McKinney
Mr. and Mrs. Ivan Cook and baby and Selma Cook spent Sunday night at Harlan Smiley’s in McKinney.
Taylor made
E. W. Taylor bought the Cundiff homestead on Clifty Pike at auction for $1,801.
Show them the money
Several Burnside citizens and firms are said to be asking exorbitant prices for land necessary for rights of way near the Cumberland River. This could delay the building of bridges.
Commented
