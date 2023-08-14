Looking for the best places to live in Kentucky once you retire?
According to SmartAsset, a financial technology company, the best county for retirement in the Commonwealth is Boyle County. Jefferson, Oldham, and Shelby counties also placed in the top 10 best places to retire, ranking eight, nine, and 10, respectively.
"This study gives prospective retirees a starting point for assessing how counties in each state compare across [tax-friendliness, medical care and social opportunities] before they apply their unique circumstances and preferences," Steve Sabato, a spokesperson for SmartAsset, told the Courier Journal.
According to SmartAsset, Pulaski County is ranked the seventh best county in Kentucky for retirement. Pulaski County's tax burden is 17%. There are 1.31 medical facilities per 1,000 residents, 0.22 recreation centers per 1,000 residents and 0.05 retirement communities per 1,000 residents. About 19% of the county population is seniors.
As of 2020, Kentucky had roughly 17% of the state population aged 65 or older. As more and more Kentuckians near retirement age, what makes a county the ideal place to live in Kentucky?
SmartAsset ranked counties on numerous factors, including tax burden which looked at how state and local tax rates, including income and sales tax, would impact retirees finances. The study assumed retirees would be living off a fixed income of $35,000 annually including retirement savings, Social Security and part-time employment.
The study also analyzed the number of medical care facilities, retirement communities, and recreation centers in each county. Finally, the study considered the current percentage of seniors among the population in each county.
"These are metrics which can impact the quality of life for retirees that also have accessible data points, allowing us to make an apples-to-apples comparison across county and state lines," Sabato said.
Using all this data, SmartAsset was able to determine that Kentucky has 10 counties spread across the Bluegrass that are ideal for retirees.
