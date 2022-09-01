One by one residents stood and said their name Wednesday and that of someone they know who has died as a result of addiction or overdose.
The latter names were written on stars, which lined the inside of the Searle Pavilion at Freeman Lake Park in Elizabethtown.
In a call and response exercise, they also shared whether they are in recovery during an overdose awareness event.
This event, which was Overdose Awareness Day, was the kick off for Recovery Month in September.
Ricky Rhoton was one of the attendees. He was arrested in Hardin County in 2015 for meth trafficking.
Another attendee at the event was Daryl Ingram, who also was arrested on a cold case bank robbery. Ingram met Rhoton while in prison in a substance abuse program.
Rhoton and Ingram, together, were able to finish the program, get out of prison, and ended up in the same sober-living house.
Rhoton decided to open a men’s sober living home in Elizabethtown called Rosenwald Life Center in 2018. He said he currently has 65 men in the program.
“Seeing that light turn on in the guys and being able to help out in the community instead of being a burden in the community” is a good feeling, he said about the program.
Ingram later began working at Commitment House has done so for the past five years. He started Brotherly Love, which is an organization that helps men who have just left prison transition back into society.
Rhoton said the area and Kentucky is “plagued” with drug abuse.
However, he and Ingram said Hardin County has grown in terms of its recovery community and organizations.
“A lot of people are starting to realize that the Hardin County area has become a recovery hub,” Ingram said.
Rhoton said those in recovery are not bad people but have made some bad decisions.
Edward Razo was one of the guest speakers at the event.
Originally from Radcliff, Razo said he was shot while selling drugs. In 2011, he was given a choice between prison or a sober life, and chose the latter.
He’s now a social worker and certified alcohol and drug counselor at Unbound Recovery.
“My life is blessed,” he said. “It’s special to me to help people just like me.”
Razo said no one has to die anymore, and a solution out of addiction and finding a new way to live exists.
Ingram said when he does lose someone who is in the recovery community, it’s hard, and he said he finds himself crying at his desk. Still, he said they have to keep going.
“A lot of people that we lost, but we have to celebrate the wins,” he said. “We have to keep trying to save one person at a time.
