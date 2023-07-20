Chase Thomas Fischer, 18, and Cole Patrick Fischer, 14, of Villa Hills, passed away in a tragic boating accident on Lake Cumberland, in Pulaski County, on Friday, July 14, 2023 while making the most of every moment.
Chase was a recent graduate of Villa Madonna Academy, where he played tennis and ran cross country, and was preparing to attend the University of Utah in the fall. He was easy-going, with great hair and a warm smile. He and his Jeep were the perfect vibe.
Chase had a deep relationship with his best friends, enjoying skiing, mountain biking, pickleball, golf, a day at the farm, a late-night video game, or plenty of other escapades. Often, the evening would start with a couple coneys from Skyline or a chocolate malt from Graeter’s Ice Cream, and would end with a story to share at the Fischer house. He was just discovering his ability to connect with children as he taught ski lessons at Perfect North and volunteered at the Boys and Girls Club of Northern Kentucky.
Cole had just graduated eighth grade at Villa Madonna Academy and was beginning to engulf himself into the culture at Elder High School. He loved cross country; he loved the comradery and the friendly competition.
Cole had a great smile, was outgoing and a friend to everyone. He was always ready for a conversation about anything from Roman history to sports to Pokémon. Cole absolutely loved life, the Erlanger Putt-Putt, a good back scratch, no-tie shoelaces, paintball, sporting events, flag football, YouTube Shorts, football cards, gel blasters, and animals, especially his pretty cow, Clarabelle, and his dogs.
Cole was ready for any game, especially cards, a video game, chess and Monopoly. The first suggestion for every dinner out led to Mater Paneer and a Mango Lassi at Guru India. He and his best friends were having an amazing time selling car washes door to door this summer on their bikes in Villa Hills.
Chase and Cole are deeply loved by their family including parents, Greg and Amy Fischer; their sister, Isabelle “Izzy” Fischer; their grandparents, Henry and Elaine Fischer, George “Tony” and Pam Adams; their aunt, Angie and Mike Waugh; their uncle, Tony and Kristin Adams; and their cousins, Tristan and Jaden Waugh, and Lucia and Ben Adams.
The boys loved their time with family, whether it was jumping on the trampoline, going to the card shop, dinners at Mama’s, trips to Florida or the lake, fireworks, pickleball, a movie, cheering on Izzy, going to a game, Memorial Day parades, Easter egg dyeing, family vacations, Yahtzee, the annual hayride, Christmas Eve and Christmas morning, or an epic ski trip.
We had an action packed 14 and 18 years full of love and are so thankful to have had them in our lives.
Visitation will be on Sunday, July 23, 2023, from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Crescent Springs. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, July 24, 2023 at 10 a.m. at the church. They will be laid to rest at Highland Cemetery in Fort Mitchell.
The family would appreciate if friends and family share a story or picture and bring it to the visitation or share it online to help celebrate their lives.
In Lieu of Flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Boys and Girls Club of Greater Cincinnati 600 Dalton Avenue Cincinnati, Ohio 45203 or the Boone County Animal Shelter 5643 Idlewild Rd. Burlington, Kentucky, 41005.
