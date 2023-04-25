All 12 Republicans seeking to become their party’s nominee in the Kentucky governor race were invited to a two-night debate in Northern Kentucky. However, only eight will take the stage.
The events, which start at 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the Lincoln Grant Scholar House in Covington, is hosted by the Kenton County
Republican Party, WCPO 9, and LINK nky. Both nights will be livestreamed on the organizations’ respective websites.
Tuesday night’s debate will have candidates Jacob Clark, David Cooper, Bob DeVore and Robbie Smith.
On Wednesday, candidates to debate each other will be suspended attorney Eric Deters, State Auditor Mike Harmon, Somerset Mayor Alan Keck and Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles. Harmon, Keck and Quarles have appeared in various debates across the state. The event will be Deters’ first debate against the other three.
Two frontrunners in the race, Attorney General Daniel Cameron and former United Nations Ambassador Kelly Craft, will not attend the debate though both have appeared in past debates, such as Cameron at a Louisville and Paducah debate and Craft at the Kentucky Sports Radio debate. They have yet to be on a debate stage together.
The moderator for the Northern Kentucky debate is WCPO 9 anchor and reporter Evan Milward. Joining him will be LINK nky politics and government reporter Mark Payne and Kenton County Republican Party Vice Chair Sherry Goodridge.
