The Pulaski County Grand Jury will hear the case of a Richmond woman accused of bringing cocaine and heroin into this community.
Spencer Renea Silvers, 25, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (more than 2 grams of heroin but less than 100 as well as at least four grams of cocaine) and second-degree Unlawful Transaction with a Minor.
Silvers was arrested on June 25, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), after Deputy Brandon Smith stopped a 2014 Cadillac for a reported traffic violation on East Ky. 80. PCSO had actually received a tip that Silvers “was transporting a substantial amount of heroin” in the vehicle.
Lieutenant Daryl Kegley and Detective Matt Bryant assisted with the traffic stop.
Dep. Smith deployed K9 Leo, who alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics. While investigating and interviewing the occupants in the car, one of whom was a juvenile, the deputies located approximately 16 grams of suspected heroin and approximately 28 grams of suspected cocaine. They also located and seized $727 in cash.
Silvers was transported to the Pulaski County Detention Center, where she was released July 2 after posting a $10,000 cash bond.
Pending presentation to the local grand jury, Silvers is next scheduled to appear in Pulaski District Court on September 16 for a case review.
This case remains under investigation by Lt. Kegley from the Narcotics Division of the Sheriff’s Office and Det. Bryant with the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division.
Sheriff Greg Speck asked anyone with information about drug activity or any crime to contact his office at 606-678-5145. You can also leave a tip anonymously on the PCSO webpage at http://www.pulaskisheriff.com/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.