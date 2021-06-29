Somerset's U.S. Congressman Hal Rogers is one of two inaugural inductees into the Kentucky Recovery Hall of Fame.
Rogers joins Jay Davidson, co-founder and executive chairman of The Healing Place, as the first two inductees.
The Kentucky Recovery Hall of Fame, an initiative of RECON KY, recognizes individuals in long-term recovery and those who have taken a leading role in addressing Kentucky’s addiction crisis through prevention, treatment, education and advocacy. RECON KY is a consortium working to promote long-term recovery in Kentucky.
“I’m humbled to be honored as one of the first members of the new Kentucky Recovery Hall of Fame, alongside my friend Jay Davidson from The Healing Place,” said Rogers. “Nearly 20 years ago, we decided to stop sweeping the addiction crisis under the rug. We began to address this problem head on, and since then, we’ve broken down the silos between law enforcement, treatment and education. Our efforts are making a difference, and as long as we keep working together, I’m confident that we will continue curbing the tide on addiction in Kentucky and across the United States.”
In 2003, Rogers launched Operation UNITE (Unlawful Narcotics Investigations, Treatment and Education), a regional anti-drug initiative that empowers citizens groups and community leaders in 32 counties, most of which are within the Fifth Congressional District. Since UNITE’s founding, Rogers has secured billions of dollars to combat drug trafficking nationally.
"These dollars are making a difference back home — nearly 4,500 drug dealers have been put in jail, more than $12.6 million worth of illegal drugs have been taken off our streets, over $18 million has been provided in vouchers to enable 4,700 individuals to enter treatment programs, 30 drug courts in 24 counties are helping those struggling with addiction get their lives back on track, and UNITE clubs and youth programs are partnering with our schools to protect and educate our children," Rogers said. "UNITE also founded the annual National Rx Drug Abuse and Heroin Summit, the largest gathering in the U.S. dedicated to prescription drug abuse and heroin use.
"UNITE’s regional efforts have become a national model for holistic, community-based anti-drug programming and I have pushed hard for additional federal resources to combat this epidemic," Rogers added. "When I chaired the House Appropriations Committee, I authored the fiscal year (FY) 2016 Consolidated Appropriations Act, which provided $8.1 billion for addiction treatment, prevention, enforcement, and research programs across many government agencies."
Rogers' induction was announced during the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce’s 3rd Annual Recovery in the Workplace Conference. Moving forward, RECON KY will invite the public to nominate Kentuckians for both the Jay Davidson Recovery Hall of Fame Award and the Congressman Hal Rogers Kentucky Recovery Hall of Fame Award. More information about the nomination process for 2022 will be available soon.
“Congressman Rogers and Jay Davidson are accomplished and inspiring leaders in the fight against addiction,” said Tim Robinson, founding member of RECON KY and president and CEO of Addiction Recovery Care. “Both have pioneered the creation of nationally-recognized treatment and recovery programs that have helped thousands of individuals find purpose and reach recovery. They are true examples of the progress we’ve made over the years and an inspiration to the rest of us working to help more people achieve long-term recovery.”
