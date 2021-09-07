Somerset's Congressman Hal Rogers has cosponsored a Congressional Gold Medal Bill to honor the 13 United States military service men and women who were killed in Afghanistan on August 26 during a terrorist attack at the Kabul Airport.
Rogers is one of 226 members of the House cosponsoring the bill.
The legislation will award the Congressional Gold Medal to Staff Sgt. Darin Taylor Hoover, Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, Sgt. Nicole Gee, Cpl. Hunter Lopez, Cpl. Daegan Page, Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, Cpl. David Lee Espinoza, Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola, Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, Hospitalman Maxton Soviak and Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss.
"These 13 brave U.S. Troops were working diligently to protect Americans, our Afghan allies and their young children when merciless terrorists sent in a suicide bomber, gravely reminding America why we were in Afghanistan from day one," Rogers said. "We owe a great debt of gratitude to the Gold Star families who have sacrificed so much for our nation and there is no higher honor that we can bestow upon them, than the Congressional Gold Medal.
"In addition to the medals, we need to complete the work that these servicemen and women started - by bringing home every remaining American and ensuring our allied Afghan friends can still safely exit the country that is now under Taliban control," Rogers added.
Veteran-led rescue groups say the Biden administration’s estimate that no more than 200 U.S. citizens were left behind in Afghanistan is too low and also overlooks hundreds of other people they consider to be equally American: permanent legal residents with green cards.
Some groups say they continue to be contacted by American citizens in Afghanistan who did not register with the U.S. Embassy before it closed and by others not included in previous counts because they expressed misgivings about leaving loved ones behind.
As for green card holders, they have lived in the U.S. for years, paid taxes, become part of their communities and often have children who are U.S. citizens. Yet the administration says it does not have an estimate on the number of such permanent residents who are in Afghanistan and desperately trying to escape Taliban rule.
Stung by the U.S. military’s chaotic and deadly retreat, President Biden has promised that evacuation efforts will continue for the 100 to 200 American citizens who want to leave, most of whom he said are dual citizens. And Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that extends to green card holders and Afghans who supported the U.S. government during the 20-year war.
It’s unclear how that will work without an active U.S. military presence in the country and the Taliban-controlled Kabul airport, a major way out of the country, now closed. But an undersecretary of state said this past week that all American citizens and permanent residents who could not get evacuation flights or were otherwise stranded had been contacted and told to expect further details about routes out once those have been arranged.
Alex Plitsas, an Iraq War veteran who is part of an informal rescue network called Digital Dunkirk, said he received calls from six U.S. citizens stuck in Afghanistan in just one day earlier this week — and none had registered with the U.S. Embassy.
He suspects the true number of U.S. citizens left behind could be off by hundreds.
“Those names are starting to trickle out now,” said Plitsas, a former civilian intelligence officer in Afghanistan. “I expect that number to rise significantly.”
Republican Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska, a former Air Force officer receiving calls for help in the rescue effort, said the Biden administration needs to give a full accounting of those left behind and stop limiting its official tally to U.S. citizens.
“The problem is, it doesn’t include families,” he said. “They’re lowballing the numbers.”
Rogers — now Kentucky’s longest-serving member of Congress — has made it clear he does not approve of the way the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan was executed.
"We're still giving money to Afghanistan's government — but not for long," Rogers said during a speech on the Kentucky Senate Floor last week, during a ceremony honoring him. "Speaking of Afghanistan, what a shame. We've had our foreign relations around the world shattered.
"Our friends don't know whether or not they can trust us when we promise them something," Rogers added. "That's not a good thing. We are going to need our allies for a long time. We are going to spend a lot of time and money and blood to regain the authority we once had."
