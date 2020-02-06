The Democrat-controlled House of Representatives voted Thursday against a resolution condemning House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for destroying an official copy of the President's State of the Union Address.
Pelosi, a California Democrat, dramatically ripped her copy of the speech just after President Donald Trump completed his address on Tuesday night.
Somerset's Congressman Hal Rogers, a Republican, was not happy by the Democrats' refusal to chastise their leader for her actions.
Rogers cosponsored the House Resolution to express disapproval of Speaker Pelosi's actions as a breach of decorum and degradation of the proceedings of the joint session.
"I am embarrassed at the Speaker's childish and partisan stunt," Rogers said on Thursday. "She showed great disrespect for the House and the President when she destroyed her copy of the President's remarks."
Rogers said Pelosi's actions "sent an unnerving message to those who were honored by President Trump", including:
• General Charles McGee, one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen, who served in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.
• Kayla Mueller, a humanitarian aid worker who was caring for suffering civilians in Syria when she was kidnapped, tortured and enslaved by ISIS for over 500 days before being murdered by ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
• Army Staff Sergeant Christopher Hake, who was killed while serving his second tour of duty in Iraq by a roadside bomb supplied by Iranian terrorist leader Qasem Soleimani.
• Army Sergeant First Class Townsend Williams, who returned from his fourth deployment in the Middle East to reunite with his wife Amy, a full time Army civilian who devotes hundreds of hours helping military families.
Rogers did not mention the controversial Medal of Freedom presentation to conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh.
"I was proud to cosponsor this House Resolution to express the disapproval of many members of the House, not only for the President and this institution, but also on behalf of the American heroes and families who were highlighted for their sacrifices during the State of the Union Address," Rogers added.
