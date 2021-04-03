U.S. Congressman Hal Rogers issued a statement Friday night in honor of U.S. Capitol Police Officer William "Billy" Evans, who was killed earlier in the day on Capitol Hill.
Police say a man, identified as 25-year-old Noah Green, rammed his car into officers and a barricade at a security check-point on the Senate side of the facility, killing Officer Evans and injuring another officer.
Green was shot and killed by Capitol Police after he got out of his car and lunged at police with a knife.
“My thoughts and prayers are with the U.S. Capitol Police and the family of slain Officer Billy Evans," Congressman Rogers said. "This has been a traumatic year for USCP Officers, who lost three of their own as a result of the deadly riot on January 6th.
"It was unnerving to watch another attack unfold on this holy Easter weekend, taking the life of a loyal 18-year veteran of the force and leaving another officer injured. These senseless acts of violence on fellow Americans must end."
The latest deaths came less than two weeks after the Capitol Police removed an outer fence that had temporarily cut off a wide swath of the area to cars and pedestrians, blocking major traffic arteries that cross the city. The fencing had been erected to secure the Capitol after a violent mob supporting then-President Donald Trump attacked the building on January 6 — interrupting the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory. The riot led to the deaths of five people, including Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick.
A second ring of fencing around the inner perimeter of the Capitol was still standing on Good Friday as police struggle to figure out how to best protect the building and those who work inside it.
The Associated Press reports that Green slipped through a gate that had opened to allow traffic in and out of the Capitol and rammed a barrier that had protected the building long before January 6.
Police are still investigating to determine Green's motive. There has been no evidence that his actions were in any way related to the insurrection.
"Our brave law enforcement officers guard their posts at all times, and Officer Evans gave his life today protecting the Capitol of this great nation," Rogers concluded his statement. "We are forever indebted for his valiant sacrifice.”
