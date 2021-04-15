Somerset's Congressman Hal Rogers has added his name to a discharge petition that would force House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to call a vote on the Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.
The legislation mandates that any infant born alive after an abortion receives the same standard of care as any newborn baby. It also requires practitioners and hospital employees to report violations to law enforcement, and institutes penalties for abortionists who allow infants to die or who intentionally kill a newborn abortion survivor. The conservative-led bill, which has been blocked from the House Floor, also protects the mother from prosecution.
"It is rare for a baby to survive an attempted abortion, but when they do, we have a duty to protect those who are miraculously born alive, and that's exactly what this bill is designed to do," said Rogers. "The basic human right to life should be a non-partisan issue.
"This legislation has been blocked time and again by liberal leaders, but I hope this petition continues to gain support so we can force a vote on this life-saving bill that would protect the most innocent among us," Rogers added.
The petition requires 218 signatures to force a vote on the House Floor. More than 200 Members have already added their names to the petition, which will not expire during the 117th Congress.
“It is unbelievable that the Born Alive Survivor Protection Act has not yet been considered for a vote on the House floor this Congress,” said Ohio Congressman Bob Latta. “Liberal politicians continue to push the limits of how far they can get their abortion agenda. Members of Congress should go on record on this moral legislation.
"The Speaker and Democratic leadership should have already placed this bill on the legislative calendar, but if they refuse to do so, we must find another way for this critical legislation to receive consideration before the entire House of Representatives," Latta added.
Florida Congresswoman Kat Cammack filed the discharge petition on Wednesday to get the legislation out of the committee process and straight onto the House floor.
“This issue about the Born Alive Act is simply saying that a child deserves a fighting chance to live and we want the doctors to own up to their oath and exercise their hypocrite oath of do no harm,” said Cammack.
The bill has received stiff opposition from Planned Parenthood advocates.
“It really is an inflammatory misrepresentation of medical care,” said Laura Goodhue, the Executive Director of Florida Alliance of Planned Parenthood Affiliates.
“There’s already laws and also ethical standards for medical providers who provide care ... so it’s already illegal,” said Goodhue. “And it’s really not an accurate representation that is provided to people who are often in really difficult situations.”
The Kentucky General Assembly passed similar legislation in January. Gov. Andy Beshear vetoed a similar measure in 2020, which could not be overridden since lawmakers had adjourned due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year Beshear allowed it to become law without his signature.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.