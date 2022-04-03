The U.S. House of Representatives voted Friday to pass legislation that could decriminalize marijuana at the federal level — something Somerset's own Congressman Hal Rogers remains firmly against.
The MORE (Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement) Act would end the federal prohibition on cannabis by removing it from the list of banned controlled substances but leave actual legalization up to individual states. It also authorizes a 5% sales tax on marijuana and marijuana products that would be used for grant programs focused on job training, substance abuse treatment and loans to help disadvantaged small businesses get into the marijuana industry.
The passed the House once before in December 2020 but failed to even get a Senate vote. Even if it manages that this time, it still faces strong headwinds in the Senate.
The MORE Act would need 60 votes to pass the Senate, which is unlikely since not every Senate Democrat supports legalization and it likely won’t get much support from GOP senators.
Friday's 220-204 vote in the House of Representative indicates that the issue still largely falls along party lines, with only two Democrats voting against it. Likewise only three House Republicans crossed the aisle to join the Democrat majority in favor of the MORE Act. Congressman Rogers, founder of the 5th District's Operation UNITE (Unlawful Narcotics Investigations, Treatment and Education), was not among them.
Rather, Rogers — who is also co-founder and co-chair of the Congressional Caucus on Prescription Drug Abuse — objected to the use of tax money for the marijuana industry as well as the potential creation of an Office of Cannabis Justice to erase prior convictions for marijuana-related offenses. He scolded House Democrats for a bill he said disregards science and the nation's drug abuse epidemic.
"Drug overdose death rates reached a historic high in America last year," the congressman said. "This is no time to add fuel to the fire by opening the floodgates to this long-time gateway drug. Studies have long shown that marijuana directly affects memory and learning, and increases certain mental health disorders in some people. The federal government should not be investing Americans' hard-earned tax dollars in marijuana and retroactively giving criminals a free pass."
The legislation would require federal courts to expunge prior marijuana-related convictions and to conduct re-sentencing hearings.
"Liberal extremists want to reward convicted criminals once again," Congressman Rogers said. "The negative impact of marijuana is well-documented by law enforcement and medical professionals. We should be passing legislation that makes America stronger, not more addicted."
The congressman also cited the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) assertion that recent studies found 55% more industrial accidents and 85% more injuries among employees who tested positive for marijuana compared to those who tested negative.
But while most GOP representatives voted against the MORE Act, it's not necessarily a given that they share Rogers' concerns that marijuana remains a danger.
In fact, Nancy Mace, the freshman representative from South Carolina’s District 1, voted against the MORE Act but introduced her own States Reform Act — a bill that would end the federal government’s 85-year prohibition on marijuana — last year. Her bill is expected to have its own hearing later this month.
