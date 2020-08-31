A Science Hill man is facing several charges in connection to a domestic disturbance that occurred at his father's home Sunday night.
Benjamin Kyle Haste, 40, of North Highway 1247, was arrested and charged with first-degree Burglary, third-degree Assault (Police or Probation Officer), fourth-degree Assault (Domestic Violence, No Visible Injury), Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol (first offense), Possession of Open Container of Alcohol Beverage in Motor Vehicle, Menacing, Resisting Arrest, second-degree Criminal Mischief and second-degree Disorderly Conduct.
According to Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck, Deputy Austin Swartz responded to a 911 call of a domestic dispute on East Todd Road in Science Hill around 8 p.m. Sunday.
Upon arrival at the residence, Dep. Swartz found a man sitting inside a pickup truck and firing a shotgun out the window. When the deputy ordered him to drop the weapon, the man got out of the truck and fired into the air one more time before he dropped the shotgun.
Sergeant Richard Smith arrived to assist Dep. Swartz. According to Sheriff Speck, both placed the man — later identified as Haste — on the ground when Haste began to resist and then assaulted Sgt. Smith before ultimately being handcuffed.
The home belonged to Haste's father, Hershel Haste, who told deputies that his son forced his way inside by breaking glass and kicking open the front door. Haste is accused of pushing his father to the ground before leaving the house.
Sheriff Speck reported that Dep. Swartz found an open container of alcohol in the younger Haste's truck, which was still running. The deputy also detected a "strong odor of alcohol" on his breath.
Benjamin Haste was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center, where he remained at press time. He pleaded not guilty to all charges during his arraignment on Monday and is next scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing in Pulaski District Court on September 9.
