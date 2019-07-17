Police car on the street

The Kentucky State Police say a Science Hill man shot and critically injured a McCreary County deputy Tuesday night.

Mark Dungan, 48, of Science Hill was charged with the shooting.

KSP say the injured officer, who has not been identified, was responding to a domestic dispute at around 8 p.m. on Lick Creek Road. Dungan was sitting in a vehicle as the deputy approached, and Dungan fired shots at the officer, striking him.

Dungan left the scene and hit a constable, who was operating his cruiser, head on. Dungan fled following the collision, but KSP and McCreary deputies later discovered Dungan in a cemetery and took him into custody.

KSP said the injured deputy was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He was listed in critical condition Tuesday night.

The constable involved in the collision was not injured.

