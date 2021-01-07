The Senate Majority Caucus has announced the committee assignments for the 2021 Regular Session of the Kentucky General Assembly. Senator Rick Girdler (R-Somerset), will serve as vice-chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Banking and Insurance, and co-chairman of the Capital Projects and Bond Oversight Statutory Committee. Senate Girdler will also serve as a member of the Senate Standing Committee on Economic Development, Tourism, and Labor
“It is an honor to be trusted to serve in these roles and I look forward to working with my colleagues to address the many challenges our state is facing,” said Senator Girdler. ”When good legislation is passed, you can know that the work was done in committees like these. We have worked hard over the Interim to prepare for the 2021 Legislative Session, so I am eager to get to work.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.