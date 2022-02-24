FILE - A sign declaring the future home of Braidy Industries' aluminum mill, now known as Unity Aluminum, is displayed in Ashland, Ky., on Aug. 22, 2018. The Kentucky Senate signaled Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, that it's time for the aluminum company to follow through on its long-stalled promise to build a massive plant backed by a state investment. A bill that won Senate passage would set in motion efforts to recover the state’s $15 million investment in the project. (AP Photo/Adam Beam, File)