FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2019, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin speaks with reporters in Frankfort, Ky., as he conceded the gubernatorial race to Democrat challenger Andy Beshear. Kentucky lawmakers advanced a proposal Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, to limit a governor's pardon powers, reflecting the anger still burning over former Gov. Bevin's flurry of last-minute pardons in late 2019. The proposed constitutional change would prevent the former Republican governor's successors from doing the same thing in their final days in office. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)