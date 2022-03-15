FILE - State Sen. Chris McDaniel, chairman of the Senate Appropriations and Revenue Committee, listens to testimony during a State and Local Government Committee meeting at the State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., on Feb. 19, 2020. Senate Republicans pushed forward their version of Kentucky's next two-year spending plan Wednesday, March 9, 2022, endorsing pay raises for state employees and directing money for improvements at state parks and the state fairgrounds. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston, File)