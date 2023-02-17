The 2023 Legislative Session is moving along, with Senate committees approving numerous measures for the full chamber's consideration. Several bills have cleared the chamber and have made their way over to the state House.
Before summarizing legislation, I want to acknowledge a special occasion from week 3, the 7th Annual Military Kids Day event.
I was happy to chair Thursday's Veterans, Military Affairs and Public Protection Committee meeting, which was dedicated to military kids. We had over 100 military kids participate in the legislative process and witness their state government in action. When you added parents and others supporting the day's events, your legislature hosted nearly 200 people. We allowed each of them to tell us who they were and where they were from. We had kids not just from Kentucky but even places like Texas, Michigan, Georgia and Germany.
Kids served as Senate pages, were honored in the House and Senate chambers, and were treated to lunch, where they heard from special guest speakers, many in the military themselves. The event was undoubtedly the most successful yet, and I hope next year will exceed this year's success.
A bill providing funding for the Bowling Green Veterans' Center was signed into law in week three, while several bills cleared the Senate. They were:
Senate Bill 24 — Expands homeschooled students' access to Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship funds. KEES provides money to high school students mainly based on GPA and ACT scores. Homeschooled students are currently only eligible for 20 percent of available KEES money because they don't have a traditional GPA. The bill will allow the KEES base to be calculated by an equivalent GPA determined by the homeschooled student's ACT score.
Senate Bill 25 —A clean-up bill from the previous session's Senate Bill 59. It clarifies the distinction between articulation and dual college credit for school accountability purposes.
Senate Bill 49 — Seeks to alleviate teacher workforce challenges by extending how long a provisional teacher certificate lasts. This bill provides more time for candidates with baccalaureate degrees to complete alternate teacher certification.
This bill revises the provisional certification period from three to five years for those with baccalaureate degrees who seek alternative teacher certification through Options 6 and 7.
Kentucky, like all states, is facing multi-industry workforce challenges. The same is true in public education. According to recent reporting by the Louisville Courier-Journal using figures from the Kentucky Department of Education, the state is short approximately 1,700 classroom educators. This is vastly lower than the 11,000 figure oft-cited by Governor Andy Beshear but is nonetheless an issue lawmakers are committed to addressing.
Senate Bill 150 — Strengthens parental engagement and communication within public schools by ensuring school curriculum transparency regarding human sexuality and requiring notifications of health services offered and recommended by schools. Additionally, the bill provides First Amendment protections to both staff and students.
Senate Bill 11— Looking back to September 2021, you may recall Governor Andy Beshear, citing security recommendations from the Secret Service and Kentucky State Police, closing the portion of Capital Avenue in Frankfort between the State Capitol and the Capitol Annex.
The Governor's roadway closure to vehicular traffic came nearly one year after he spent over $300,000 on a security fence to be placed around the Governor's Mansion and the complete closure of the State Capitol to visitors from March 2020 to July 2021. Since the route's closure, there has been a tremendous increase in vehicular traffic through the Capitol Annex parking lot, and many are concerned about an increased risk of pedestrian injury.
Senate Bill 11 cleared the Senate in week three and is now with the House for consideration. It would reopen that portion of Capital Avenue, once more providing residents and out-of-state tourists access to the beautiful campus. The bill allows emergency responders and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to stop traffic flow while temporarily fulfilling any duties they may have on State Capitol grounds.
You can follow bill statuses at legislature.ky.gov and watch live legislative activity at KET/org/legislature. You can also track the status of other legislation by calling 866-840-2835, legislative meeting information at 800-633-9650, or leaving a message for lawmakers at 800-372-7181.
I certainly want to hear from you if you have any questions or comments about any public policy issue during the ongoing 2023 legislative session. You can contact me at 502-564-8100 or email me at Rick.Girdler@lrc.ky.gov.
Senator Rick Girdler, R-Somerset, represents the 15th Senate District, including Clinton, Cumberland, Pulaski, Russell, and Wayne Counties. Girdler is chair of the Senate Veterans, Military Affairs and Public Protection Committee and is vice chair of the Senate Banking and Insurance Committee. He also serves as Captial Projects and Bond Oversight co-chair. Additionally, Girdler is a member of the Senate Economic Development, Tourism, and Labor Committee; and the newly formed Senate Families and Children Committee.
