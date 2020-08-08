FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2019, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin speaks with reporters in Frankfort, Ky as he conceded the gubernatorial race to Democrat challenger Andy Beshear. A lawsuit challenging former Gov. Bevin's practice of blocking some people on Twitter and Facebook has been settled with the current governor, Gov. Andy Beshear, who has committed to allowing “robust” discourse on the governor's official social media accounts. The settlement agreement was reached in July, and the parties jointly dismissed the case Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, the ACLU said. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)