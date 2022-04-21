RADCLIFF, Ky. (AP) — A 16-year-old boy has been charged in the beating death of a central Kentucky woman, a sheriff said.
The boy was arrested Monday night and charged with complicity to commit murder in the death of Lana Rene Jantz, 62, whose body was found April 13 in a shed on her property in Radcliff, Hardin County Sheriff John Ward told The News-Enterprise. Jantz died from blunt force trauma, he said.
Ward did not say if authorities are looking for other suspects.
“We’re not ruling anything out,” he said. “We’re making sure.”
No motive has been determined in the slaying, but the investigation is still active and authorities are gathering evidence, he said.
