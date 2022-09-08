LEXINGTON ̶ University of Kentucky police are reporting that two arrests have been made in connection with a fight at a house party late Wednesday evening near campus in which one shot was apparently fired injuring one student with non-life threatening injuries. Multiple students were also injured by shrapnel but also with non-life-threatening injuries.
A party was occurring at a house at 205 University Avenue shortly before midnight Wednesday evening. Two uninvited subjects came to the party and an altercation ensued.
Overall, one female student was shot in the leg and treated for non-life threatening injuries. Ten students at the party suffered injuries from shrapnel and debris but are not believed to be gunshot wounds or life-threatening injuries. All injured students were transported to UK Chandler Hospital.
Lexington Police have arrested two suspects, who are not UK students, in association with the incident. As more details are available about this incident, they will be released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.