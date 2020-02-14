Valentine’s Day is here again. A day for couples, for romance, for the candy and card and flowers industries.
And then there’s everybody else.
Even in a small town, where it can seem that everybody is coupled up with someone, there are plenty of people living the single life — and some of them are loving it.
“Is it too bold to say everything about being single is great?,” said Emily Crockett, 24. “I love my life. It is a full life and it’s exactly what I want it to be, and I like that I’m the only one who gets a say in it.
“We as a culture are so deep into the ‘coupling’ that I think many people lose sight of who they are and they wake up one day with this person and this life that they have and realize that they have no idea who they are, and I really want to know who I am before anything else in life,” she added. “So yeah being single is great, you can make whatever plans you want without consulting anyone, flirt with whomever you feel the need to flirt with, and not exhaust your energy worrying about someone else’s baggage. It might be a bit callous, but I have my own baggage and that’s totally enough for me.”
Of course, for plenty of other people, they’re still actively looking for “the one” — or at least, A “one.” Back in 2008, the Commonwealth Journal did a feature on being “Single in Somerset,” examining the challenges of exploring a social scene in a “dry” town. Since then, much has changed — specifically, Somerset went “wet” and bars, well-known for providing social lubricant, are now a factor.
Or so it would seem. Turns out, Somerset’s watering holes aren’t exactly functioning as “singles bars,” at least in today’s world. Bridget Tucker, an experienced bartender in the area who has worked at several different local saloons, most recently Tap on Main, said people clearly aren’t going to bars with the goal to leave with a new love interest.
“I don’t think it has,” said Tucker when asked if bars have made an impact on the local singles scene. “A lot of females when they go out, especially when their friends are with them, a lot of them don’t want to be bothered. ... In downtown Somerset, I don’t notice anyone wanting to hook up or get to know each other or anything like that.”
Nevertheless, bars provide one of the few ways that works for the modern single person, according to Crockett.
“In Somerset, one is basically forced to either meet someone at a bar or on the internet,” she said. “There’s not some ‘90s romcom meet-cute at Baxter’s happening. People are busy, but people are always willing to drink or be on their phones so that’s where you find them.”
But what if you can’t go to a bar and drink legally? Aaron Crispen is 19 years old, and finds that the options for meeting people are somewhat limited still.
“For me, the challenge in meeting new interesting people is the lack of places to socialize,” he said. “Of course, there are your local bars, but besides that, there is just a handful of places to go and do something. We all know the people we grew up with and went to school with, and there is social media where you can try and meet new people and forge relationships but just isn’t as authentic. But the challenge for meeting new people is that there is not many socializing places that younger crowds hang out.”
Apparently, bars have to hit right in that demographic sweet spot. Wynona Padgett, 56, said that bars have “been terrific places for the under-40 crowd.” The biggest challenge in the dating process is “finding someone to trust,” she said.
“The internet has completely changed the game, even for dating that doesn’t start online,” said Padgett. “A problem (or maybe a plus) in a small town is that we often already ‘know’ too much about each other because of gossip or social media and also already know all the good and bad about a potential partner’s previous relationships. Finding someone in the right age range is an issue. And, finding someone who accepts you as you are — weight, hair color (or no hair,) your past, your family, etc.”
Business connections and social activities are one avenue. Keifer Adkins, 29, said going to Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce events is “more for business than pleasure,” but it’s still a good place to shake hands and make introductions, and his connections with the local art scene help keep him socially plugged in.
“I think having places like Jarfly have certainly helped the cultural and artistic atmosphere flourish although they aren’t the only ones,” he said. “Flashback Theater’s Let’s Play! Company holds free Second Saturday events. The theater also has three play productions per season and offers a wide variety of training workshops. Watershed Arts Alliance, The Carnegie Community Arts Center, Wandering Elm Photography, and The Mole Hole offer other arts and music events. In order for this culture to thrive in Somerset, people my age must look further than the local bars to meet new folks. Otherwise, you’re just gonna end up talking to the same people.”
Added Crispen, “The best way I have met people in Somerset is just through mutual friends and small parties. But really besides ‘partying’ and ‘drinking,’ there aren’t many ways to meet new friends. I do go out on the lake in the summer and Pulaski County Park on occasion and have met many people because of the lake.”
Like Crockett, Adkins said the the good thing about being single is “the freedom and not being restricted by someone else’s schedule, feelings or opinions.” But it can be no-fun as well.
“No one likes being the odd man out, and that would be a downside,” said Adkins. “An additional downside, especially in today’s social media obsessed society, is everyone’s hesitancy toward normal conversation. We are staring at screens more now than at each other.”
Padgett said not having people with whom to regularly attend community events as a date is a definite downside to the single life. Even though as an only child, she’s more used to flying solo, it can still be a disadvantage socially.
“I have no one to go to church with me and no one to take to the Masquerade Ball. I miss having a regular companion for road trips, ballgames, family holiday gatherings and concerts,” she said. “I miss holding hands when walking into a movie theater and kissing someone goodnight. For me, being single is often synonymous with being lonely — even in a room full of people.”
Being of a different generation than many of the people in the local singles pool is also a challenge.
“There seems to be plenty of single men in their 20s, 30s and 40s and plenty in the mid to late 60s and 70s,” said Padgett. “Since I was born at the very end of the Baby Boomer Generation, I feel like it’s difficult to fit in a dating pool niche. I have always been told that church should be a good place to meet someone, but my experiences with that scenario is that, again, the men in churches are often married or not in the correct age range. I’ve been single on and off for 24 years this month. It has only gotten more difficult as I have aged.”
Said Adkins, “There’s not a huge dating pool that exists here because most people already have a significant other. Or they are divorced and hurt so much that dating is not an option. The search can be complicated. I generally try to stick within theater if I’m interested in someone because that’s what I do and care about; I want to be able to connect with someone who relates with me on that. I’m not concerned with dating insomuch as making connections, and, hopefully, one day, something will come of that.”
Of course, to many singles — particularly those who are younger — not being attached isn’t something they’re worried about anyway.
“I think my generation’s focus just isn’t driven by finding romantic love,” said Crockett. “We are career-driven, and economically held hostage, so we are always working, always trying to gain upward mobility that is systematically out of reach. It really in my opinion has been detrimental not only to my generation’s belief in love, but our belief in most everything else, it’s affected our mental and physical health, and how we socialize. It’s a world of constantly going, and when life is zooming a million miles around you all of the time, something has to fall in last place and I think that romantic love is one of those things.”
All of those interviewed said they weren’t actively looking for a partner. But if magic should happen ... Cupid’s arrow will go where it will.
“I’m at a point in my life that if someone comes along and sweeps me off my feet, I’ll be happy,” said Padgett. If not, she said she’ll “accept it.”
Here’s to always hoping for the fairy tale ending, however.
