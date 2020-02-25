Skeletal remains of an adult female found near Pulaski County Park a quarter of a century ago have been identified.
Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck said DNA from the remains matches that of Christie York Witcher of Allen County. Witcher was reported missing to the Allen County Sheriff's Department in July 1993 and her family has not heard from her since. Scottsville, about 25 miles from Bowling Green, is county seat of Allen County.
A sample of the female's remains was reported to National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) and to the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) operated by the FBI.
The Pulaski County Sheriff's Department was notified Friday the skeletal remains have been identified.
The skeleton was found about 10:30 a.m. Sunday, July 2, 1995 by two people looking for a campsite, according to then-sheriff Sam Catron and then-coroner Alan Stringer, lead investigators in the case.
The area of discovery was off Piney Grove Road West. The site is across Lake Cumberland from Pulaski County Park about a mile to a mile and a half west of the park, Catron told the Commonwealth Journal.
The point of land on which the bones were found is due west of the boat ramp at Fishing Creek Recreation Area, Catron noted. He said the bones were at the edge of a clearing in a very wooded area.
Catron said the discovery site is some distance from the lake, indicating the point of land gradually slopes towards the water's edge.
A large number of human bones and some clothing were found at the site. Stringer said most of the bones were found above ground and scattered over an area about 40 feet wide. The clothing was in an area where most of the bones were found, the coroner added. He theorized the bones had been scattered by animals.
The discovery site is completely remote. No houses were nearby and the bones were 200-300 feet off Piney Grove Road West.
Investigation into Witcher's disappearance and death is ongoing by both the Allen County and Pulaski County sheriffs offices. They ask if anyone has information about the missing woman please call Detective Cody Cundiff at the Pulaski County Sheriff's Department, phone (606-678-5145).
Stringer, president of Somerset Undertaking and Crematory, informed of the identification, remarked: "I remember the incident. I'm glad the family is getting closure. I can imagine how terrible for them to go that long without knowing what happened to a family member."
