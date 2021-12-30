FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Some of Kentucky’s poorest counties are using coal severance tax funds that were originally meant to bolster local economies to pay past debts, according to a published report.
The Lexington Herald-Leader reports it analyzed how eight eastern Kentucky counties with high poverty levels spent $6.2 million in coal severance tax funds over the last two years, according to reports they submitted to the Kentucky Department for Local Government.
For example, Harlan County spent much of its allocation this year to pay down old bonds that financed a 227-bed jail that doesn’t house state prisoners as planned and Knott County spent much of its funding on a recreation center plagued by revenue shortfalls and structural problems.
Jason Bailey, executive director of the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy in Berea, said some of the projects have been good, but there’s not enough long-term strategy.
“We never sat down and said, ‘OK, what can we do over the next few years with this large sum of money that will let us really invest in smart ways in these communities?’”
The Herald-Leader found that 42 percent of the funding received was spent repaying principal and interest on old loans.
The amount going to pay for old debts isn’t a concern for Republican state Rep. Chris Fugate of Chavies.
“If this is how they need to be paid, then that’s not a concern of mine. As long as it’s not going to something wasteful, then I’m not going to object,” he said.
