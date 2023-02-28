Two doses of a measles vaccine will protect you from the measles. (Photo by Pedro Vilela/Getty Images)
Someone who attended the “large spiritual revival” at Asbury University on Feb. 18 has measles, the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services announced Friday night.
“Anyone who attended the revival on Feb. 18 may have been exposed to measles,” Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, said in a statement. “Attendees who are unvaccinated are encouraged to quarantine for 21 days and to seek immunization with the measles vaccine, which is safe and effective.”
Asbury University, in Wilmore, has been home to several long religious events. The most recent ended Thursday after 16 days.
This is the third measles case in Kentucky in the last three months, according to the department. The first was in a Christian County patient in December. The second was a Powell County Kentuckian from January.
Patient information like gender and age isn’t released to protect privacy. The department did say, however, the third case is in a Jessamine County person who is unvaccinated.
“If you may have been exposed at Asbury University’s campus and develop any symptoms, whether previously vaccinated or unvaccinated, please isolate yourself from others and call your medical provider, urgent care, or emergency department to seek testing,” Stack said. “Please do not arrive at a health care facility without advance notice so that others will not be exposed.”
Measles is very contagious. Symptoms may include fever, cough, runny nose and a rash three to five days after symptom onset.
The Louisville health department provides MMR vaccines by appointment. Call 502-574-5380 to schedule. Pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS also offer the measles vaccines throughout the state.
