Brad White brings business-likeapproach to Wildcats' defense

LEXINGTON, Ky -- It has been all business for Kentucky's defense during the first week of fall workouts.
Brad White, Kentucky's third defensive coordinator under Mark Stoops, has brought a business-like approach to the field. White's background has been mostly at the professional level and is instilling the same principles to the Wildcats' defense.
"What he brings to the table is a professional approach," Kentucky linebacker Kash Daniel said. "It gives us an advantage playing under a guy like coach White, that's been there in the (NFL) and knows what is expected of each player each and every day and what's expected how we approach everything with our meetings, our practice our walk-throughs and everything (and) we handle that with great stride on the practice field and it shows each and every day. I'm looking forward to playing for coach White."
White said the team's practice sessions aren't much different than the previous season.
"It is pretty similar to how we did it last year," White said. "… when you get into camp, it's not so much scheme as it is effort and technique. We go fast al the way to the finish. We teach these guys how to practice like a pro. It is full speed all the way to the finish."
White will get the first glimpse of his defense in action during a scheduled scrimmage on Saturday.
"The first test will be that scrimmage Saturday," White said. "Overall I have been pleased with the effort. We had a solid effort (Thursday)."
White's first order of business is to find a pass rusher similar to All-Southeastern Conference performer and first-round draft pick Josh Allen.
"Everybody knows Josh was a special talent, one of those generational-type players," White said. "What we have to do now is find the next one. It's find the next guy that's going to elevate his game. The thing that made Josh so good, he went from seven sacks, seven sacks, to 17. You have a guy like Jamar Watson, Boom, he had three his freshman year, five last year, and hopefully we can continue to push that number. That's a guy we're going to lean heavily on."
PRAISING PASCHAL
Josh Paschal underwent his last treatment for skin cancer Wednesday and thanked everyone for their support.
"I'm excited to announce that (Wednesday) was my last immunotherapy treatment for melanoma," Paschal said on Twitter. "I have a lot of people to thank. First I want to thank my Lord and Savior for guiding me through this difficult time. My faith has become stronger. I want to thank my family and girlfriend for being there every step of the way and never missing a treatment."
Daniel said the way Paschal has handled the diagnosis and treatment "has been remarkable."
"Every table was turned (against him) and he had every reason to just quit," Daniel said. "That's a lot to be out on a young kid, especially being on a college football team and trying to figure out life and how you are going ton go about things. The way he handled it and came to work every day, knowing that he was going to beat it, knowing that his brothers had his back and he always had a smile on his face. He never once complained or never once was in a bad mood. I told him that helped me to keep a positive mindset and a positive attitude, no matter what's going on.
"For Josh to be able to go through what he did and to be back out here with us is unreal. He is an unbelievable human being, unbelievable teammate and I'm honored to have him as a friend, first and foremost. Football is great and being part of the team is great and I'm thankful this football team has formed a friendship with Josh that isn't going to be broken."
White said Paschal has developed a comfort level playing at one of the linebacker slots.
"He understands how I catch and how I teach," White said. "Getting Josh Paschal back, that's going to be huge. I'm really looking forward to seeing our interior pass-rush really push their sack numbers and their hurries and pressures."
